SILVERIO "SILVER" ELISEO RABANAL

June 14, 1925 - August 26, 2020

Silverio passed away peacefully in his home on August 26, 2020, at the age of 95. Born on June 14, 1925 in Ilocos Sur, Philippines. During the Korean War, Silverio was petitioned by a relative in 1952 to go to Hawaii and enlist in the Marines. In 1955, he returned to the Philippines to bring his wife to Hawaii, where they had three children. He was honorably discharge in 1956. While living in Hawaii, he worked as a welder in the sugar cane industry.

In 1960, the family of five relocated to California where his youngest daughter was born. Silverio began working as a farm laborer, later promoted to agricultural foreman, where he worked until he was seventy. Silverio's greatest joy was assisting his children in attaining their college education.

Silverio is survived by his wife, Simplicia, of Delano, daughter Darlene Wharton (Rocky), granddaughter Christina Duffy (Colin), grandson Evan (Ina), son Jesse Rabanal (Linda), grandson Paul Jordan (Frances), son Hubert Rabanal (Janet), grandson Zachary, granddaughter Taylor, daughter Millie Dart, granddaughter Jessica Lim (Patrick), grandson Matthew. They have six great granddaughters, Audree and Julia Lim, Cecilia and Evelyn Duffy, Nadia and Adelyn Rabanal. Three great grandsons, Dominic and Tobais Wharton and Isaiah Rabanal.

Silverio was respected by many, due to his generosity towards relatives, he was passionate about petitioning his siblings, including their families, who emigrated from the Philippines to America. During his retirement, he enjoyed trips to the casino, family dinners. They enjoyed attending the Delano Adult Center socializing, mental and physical well-being contributed to his long life.

Celebration of Life services have been arranged at Delano Mortuary, 707 Browning Road, Delano, CA. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary at 6:00 pm. A private chapel service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 am with graveside service to follow at 11:00 am. The family would like to thank the Delano Adult Center, Adventist Health, and the hospice staff at Optimal Hospice. Most importantly, grandson, Matthew, for being his caretaker for eight years, in which he selflessly provided love and care and still continues to care for his grandmother.

Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.delanomortuary.com for the Rabanal family. Services entrusted to Delano Mortuary, a Dignity Memorial provider.