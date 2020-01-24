|
|
SOLEDAD (SALLY) GARCIA ORNELAS
October 7, 1924 - January 17, 2020
Preceded in death by husband Damas Q. Ornelas, WW II Veteran, parents Victoria and Ramon Garcia, brothers Cayetano, Reuben and Tony Garcia.
Survived by daughters Teresa Ornelas, Olivia Leca, Lydia Perez, and Irma Ornelas and her brother Eddie Garcia.
Services will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. A private viewing will begin at 10:00 am, with a Rosary at 11:30 am, and Mass following at noon, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1515 Baker St, Bakersfield.
For further details please visit the link below: https://www.bashamfuneralcare.com/obituary/soledad-garcia-ornelas/#
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 24, 2020