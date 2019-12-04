|
|
SONDRA BURNETT
April 15, 1946 - November 21, 2019
Sondra Burnett was born April 15, 1946. She passed peacefully at home on Thursday, November 21st after a 5 year struggle with breast cancer, that took her Aunt Esther and cousin Barbara.
She went to Longfellow elementary, and Golden State Junior high. She graduated from Bakersfield High in 1964.
She owned/operated Kim's Health Foods at 1315 20th Street until 1976, after her parents. She worked as a cook at many of the better restaurants of the day; Lemucci's Tam o' Shanter, Little Bit of Germany, and many others. She was a great cook. She won her husband over with her meatloaf. She kept him happy with her spaghetti, Quiche Lorraine and lots of good cooking.
She worked for the County at Shalimar Children's center, KMC, KCEOC, and WIK. She graduated in Child Development and pursued a career of service and child care administration. She was a current member of the Eagles Lodge #93 in Bakersfield and IOOF Lodge # 426. She loved Stamp'n Up, and Bunco. She took care of everyone she met, her son was envied by all of his friends. She had over 30 years in Al-anon, sobering up two family members. She was a founder of NarAnon in Bakersfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Viola and Norman Philip Calhoun and Brother Brett Philip. She is survived by her Devoted husband of 35 years Carl Burnett and her son Jamie Moody, nephews Scott and Seth Calhoun and their families, and Bennie and Troy Burnett and Shirley Burnett.
She loved dogs, she loved roses, and amaryllis flowers, and all of her nephews.
Graveside service will be at Greenlawn on River Boulevard on Friday, December the 6th, at 11am. Donations on her behalf can be made to St. Vincent de Paul, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019