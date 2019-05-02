|
Sophia Peter Hronis
1929 - 2019
Sophia Peter Hronis - Peacefully passed away on the 19th day of April, 2019 A daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and friend, Sophia will be joining the love of her life, Jim Hronis, who passed away in the fall of 1991.
Sophia was born in Pasadena, California on February 26, 1929 to the late Peter and Athena Becronis and older brother Jack. She is a graduate of Pasadena City College and USC with her degree in Business Administration. Following graduation, Sophia worked at General Motors GMAC, as head bookkeeper for several years.
Sophia and Jim, both first generation Greek Americans, met at a Greek wedding in 1950 and fell instantly and deeply in love. They were married the following May of 1951 and made their home happily for the rest of their lives on their ranch near Delano, Ca. Sophia and Jim, worked side by side, cofounding Jim Hronis & Sons, growing it from a family farm to the successful enterprise Hronis Inc is today.
Family always came first for Sophia and Jim. They took such pride in teaching by example the values of love, hard work, honesty, ethnic pride, respect for others, and they truly celebrated in the success of each of their children. They also loved a great social event and were well known for throwing a fabulous party no matter the occasion.
Sophia was an active member and past President of the Delano Women's Club, the St George Greek Orthodox Church, The Balboa Bay Club and The Produce Marketing Association.
Sophia is survived by her daughters, Dr. Tina S. (John Beneventi) Nova, Rancho Santa Fe, Ca; Tonya (Rick) Antle, Carmel, Ca; and sons, Kosta (Stephanie) Hronis, and Pete (Laurie) Hronis, both of Delano, grandchildren, Demetri (Marcie) Hronis, Natasha(Anthony) Schroth, Anthony Pavich, Hailey (Kyle) Lillard, Natalie (Eric) Drobny, Nia Hronis, Nick (Priscilla) Hronis, Chase Hronis, Evan Nova, Paige Hronis and four great grandchildren, Adoniah Hronis, Kosta Hronis, Nikoletta Lillard, and Alexandria Lillard. Sophia is also survived by her Goddaughter, Christina Eliopoulos The family would like to thank the Doctors and staff of Delano Skilled Nursing for all their compassionate care.