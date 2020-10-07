STANLEY ARTHUR JONES

June 16, 1933 - October 4th, 2020

Stanley Arthur Jones took his last breath on October 4th, 2020 at 6:15 pm at Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield, California after 87 years of life. A viewing will be held at Greenlawn Southwest Memorial Chapel, 2739 Panama Ln., Friday, October 9th at 1 pm. Stanley was born and raised in Kern County, where he retired from a long career in Agriculture. A devoted sports fan and reader, even late into his life Stanley keep up on all current events, reading the newspaper daily, watching the news and catching any sports he could, when he wasn't in the middle of a Murder She Wrote or Perry Mason episode. Stanley was not the most social of people, but when he was in the mood he was quick witted, with a bit of a sarcastic humor about life and even his own health battles. Stanley's best friend was his son, Russel Jones who battled health issues of his own passing away 17 years ago, followed shortly thereafter by Stanley's wife, Emma Sue Jones who passed away 15 years ago. He has been eagerly awaiting the reunion with his son and wife these last few years as his health continued to decline and his family is comforted by the thought of them all being together again at last.

He is survived by his sister, Beatrice Smith, two granddaughters, Chelsea Jones and Jindalea Reinig and two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Dylan.