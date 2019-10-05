|
STELETTA FURLONG
January 4, 1944 - October 2, 2019
Steletta Furlong, 75, of Bakersfield, California entered her eternal home in Glory on Wednesday October 2, 2019 with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Raymond and Beulah Rowe on January 4, 1944 in Bakersfield, California. She married Ralph Furlong and they lived together in Bakersfield, California. Her passions were traveling, fishing and most of all crocheting afghan blankets for her children and grandchildren.
Steletta is survived by her three children Constance Jaco, son-in-law Robert Jaco, Sabrina Fowler, son-in-law Cary Fowler and Johna Ratcliff. Three step children Julie Siebert, son-in-law Bob Siebert, Victoria Van Bebber, Kirk Furlong, daughter-in-law Debbie Furlong. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
An intimate celebration of life will be held with her loved ones.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 5, 2019