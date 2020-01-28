|
STELLA IRENE BABB
April 4, 1945 - January 20, 2020
Stella Irene Babb of Bakersfield, CA passed away at the age of 74, on Monday January 20, 2020.
Stella started in the bar business 40 years ago. Her first endeavor was owning the Interlude down on Kentucky St. She then sold that and worked at the Regent and had a side job at the Roadway, until she met and married Bill Babb. Then they bought the Grenadier up on Columbus St. She felt like that wasn't enough work at the time so a few years later Stella's Sandtrap on Niles St was created.
Stella is survived by her son Jimmy Browder and wife Leah, daughter Pamela Booth and husband Russell, step daughter Kristen Laurenti and husband Jim; grandchildren Megan Sosnowski, Falynn Gonzales, Jacob Booth, Koal Browder, Joe Laurenti, Gabe Laurenti; and seven great grandchildren that she loved spending time with.
Stella is preceded in death by her loving husband Bill Babb, daughter Susan Browder, her mother and father, brother and stepson.
Stella made so many friends through the years and left so many memories with so many people. She was a person you just loved to be around, with her beautiful smile and charismatic personality. We are all going to miss her dearly.
There will be a celebration of life February 1 at 1:00pm, at Stella's Sandtrap.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 28, 2020