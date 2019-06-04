|
|
STELLA "DARLENE" JOHNSON
1945 - 2019
Stella "Darlene" Johnson was born on October 9, 1945 in Lindsey, CA to Ruby and JD Dollahite and has 3 siblings.
She was a majorette at Delano High school where she graduated in 1963. Darlene went to beauty school were she continued as a hairdresser until December 2018. She married her elementary sweet heart Dennis Holthaus in 1965 and the had a daughter. Dennis passed in 1991. Darlene went on to marry Bennett Ray Johnson in 1993 until he recently passed October 2018.
Darlene's parents, brother Richard, and granddaughter Christine all passed. She is survived by her sisters Betty Parsons, Marilyn and Larry Hubbell, her daughter Shelly and John Reese, grandchildren Kyle, Justin, and Zachary Reese and their wives, 6 great grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews.
Darlene's wishes were to not have a funeral but to remember her how she was. She asked rather than send flowers please instead donate and help her daughters cause to help saving Huskies and find these dogs homes at gofundme page "Husky Lives Matter" Darlene's last words were THE END Love Darlene.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 4, 2019