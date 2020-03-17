Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Southwest
2739 Panama Lane
Bakersfield, CA 93313
(661) 834-8820
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Southwest
2739 Panama Lane
Bakersfield, CA 93313
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Southwest
2739 Panama Lane
Bakersfield, CA 93313
View Map

Stella Mae Joyce Moore


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stella Mae Joyce Moore Obituary

STELLA MAE JOYCE MOORE
June 6, 1950 - March 9, 2020

Stella Mae Joyce Moore was born on June 6, 1950 to Leroy and Louise Joyce and joined them in eternal rest on March 9, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.

Stella Mae Joyce Moore and the love of her life, Thurston Moore, Jr. married on June 7, 1969 and moved to Bakersfield, California, that same year. While raising their two sons, Thurston Roscoe Moore and Steven Lee Moore, Stella worked at various jobs at Sears, the Post Office, a class room aide, and finally a bus driver for KCSOS. She spent her spare time making or searching for special ornaments for her sons, nieces, nephews, and grandsons: Patrick, Tristan and Malyn Makamae Moore.

She will always be remembered for her smile, laughter, and love of pandas. Moreover, Thurston and Stella's love of each other was a gift to all. Together, they courageously faced her treatment for cancer and later renal complications. Thurston never left her side.

Stella Mae Joyce Moore is survived by her husband, Thurston Moore; sons, Thurston Roscoe Moore (Amy), Steven Lee Moore; sister, Ola Mae LeMelle (Roy); brothers, Christopher Joyce, Curtis Thomas, Wayne Joyce; brother-in-law, Donald Moore (Janice); step-sister, Janie Lightfoot Bess.

In addition to her parents, Leroy Joyce and Louise Joyce Lightfoot, Stella Moore was preceded in death by her sister, Lorrie Ann Lightfoot; brother, Emmanuel (Manuel) Lightfoot.

The family thanks CBCC, and Dr. William Gilli and staff.

Services at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield. Visitation on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Services on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 10:00 am.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -