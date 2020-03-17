|
STELLA MAE JOYCE MOORE
June 6, 1950 - March 9, 2020
Stella Mae Joyce Moore was born on June 6, 1950 to Leroy and Louise Joyce and joined them in eternal rest on March 9, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
Stella Mae Joyce Moore and the love of her life, Thurston Moore, Jr. married on June 7, 1969 and moved to Bakersfield, California, that same year. While raising their two sons, Thurston Roscoe Moore and Steven Lee Moore, Stella worked at various jobs at Sears, the Post Office, a class room aide, and finally a bus driver for KCSOS. She spent her spare time making or searching for special ornaments for her sons, nieces, nephews, and grandsons: Patrick, Tristan and Malyn Makamae Moore.
She will always be remembered for her smile, laughter, and love of pandas. Moreover, Thurston and Stella's love of each other was a gift to all. Together, they courageously faced her treatment for cancer and later renal complications. Thurston never left her side.
Stella Mae Joyce Moore is survived by her husband, Thurston Moore; sons, Thurston Roscoe Moore (Amy), Steven Lee Moore; sister, Ola Mae LeMelle (Roy); brothers, Christopher Joyce, Curtis Thomas, Wayne Joyce; brother-in-law, Donald Moore (Janice); step-sister, Janie Lightfoot Bess.
In addition to her parents, Leroy Joyce and Louise Joyce Lightfoot, Stella Moore was preceded in death by her sister, Lorrie Ann Lightfoot; brother, Emmanuel (Manuel) Lightfoot.
The family thanks CBCC, and Dr. William Gilli and staff.
Services at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield. Visitation on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Services on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 10:00 am.