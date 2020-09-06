1/1
Stephen Aguilar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

STEPHEN (STEVE) AGUILAR
July 17, 1961 - August 10, 2020

Steve was born in Bakersfield, CA to Jesse and Nellie Aguilar.

He leaves behind his children; Stephanie, Jessica and Karissa. His grandson Malachi and four siblings Jesse Jr., Christina, Patrick, Matthew and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Steven's easy to love personality and kind heart will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

Services: Sunday, September 13th 1:00PM at 7900 Downing Ave. Bldg D 93308.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved