Stephen Aguilar

STEPHEN (STEVE) AGUILAR

July 17, 1961 - August 10, 2020

Steve was born in Bakersfield, CA to Jesse and Nellie Aguilar.

He leaves behind his children; Stephanie, Jessica and Karissa. His grandson Malachi and four siblings Jesse Jr., Christina, Patrick, Matthew and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Steven's easy to love personality and kind heart will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

Services: Sunday, September 13th 1:00PM at 7900 Downing Ave. Bldg D 93308.