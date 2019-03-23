|
STEPHEN D. MCMASTER
August 8, 1943 - March 5, 2019
Stephen D. McMaster passed away on March 5, 2019 in Bakersfield, California. He was born to Harold & Alice McMaster on August 8, 1943 in Santa Barbara, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brother, Cary. He is survived by his cousins, Phyllis Demarco of Fillmore, California and Elaine Ipswitch of Keystone, South Dakota and their children. He also leaves behind his girlfriend, Kim Palmer, friend Bobby "Love" O'hara, special case worker Denise Rehana; and caregiver and longtime special friend, Cindi Schofield.
Stephen lived most of his life in Bakersfield, California. He was a BARC Client and for a time enjoyed working at Walmart. He liked bowling and going to outings to various events with other BARC Clients. He treasured the times he could spend with family and friends, going to car shows and out to eat. Steven was a very kind, considerate and gentle soul, caring deeply for friends and family.
There will be no services and per Stephen's wishes, his ashes will be scattered at sea.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 23, 2019