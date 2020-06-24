STEPHEN DALE MILLARD

May 27, 1953 - June 16, 2020

Stephen D. Millard went to be with the Lord on June 16th, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA at the age of 67 years old.

Stephen was born May 27th, 1953 to Dale & Betty Millard in Taft, CA. He was married to Sylvia Millard on December 6th, 1969 at the age of 16. Together they celebrated 50 years of marriage. They had a son, Stephen Douglas Millard. Stephen worked to support his wife with jobs including a farm hand, pipeline laborer, and in 1987 he owned his own business, ACCO Cable Splicing, Inc. He worked there with his son till his death. His work ethic to support his family was second to none.

Steve loved and hated the casinos. He enjoyed slow pitch softball with his wife, playing volleyball in the pool with family, along with camping and fishing with his sisters, brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed many family vacations back East to see his grandma, aunts and uncles in Oklahoma and Kansas. He enjoyed hunting with his father and friends. His love for sports carried on to his son. He would love seeing him hit home runs and traveled with his son to many baseball tournaments. Steve loved watching his grandchildren play sports. Many weekends he would spend at the softball fields, football field, basketball court, volleyball court, and even swim lessons. There wasn't an event he wouldn't miss. Steve loved all the time he spent with the grandkids. He liked playing cards, especially cribbage and canasta. He had a contagious laugh that would bring everyone to smiles and laughs. He had a way of teaching life lessons that will always be remembered.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Sylvia Millard, son Stephen Douglas Millard, daughter-in-law Fallon Millard, 3 grandchildren, Macie, Degan, and Brogan Millard, sisters Janice Horn of Texas, Jane Hawley and husband David of Idaho, brother and sister-in law Salome and Yolanda Garza of Texas, and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Douglas Millard, mother, Betty Meares and step mother, Glesner Millard.

Graveside funeral services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd Bakersfield, CA 93305 on Thursday, June 25th at 10:00 am.