STEPHEN DOUGLAS CURTIS
November 9, 1932 - June 23, 2019
Stephen was born in Santa Barbara, California. His parents were Lyman Briggs Curtis and Jean Elizabeth Nielson Curtis.
A Bakersfield High School graduate, he continued his education at the University of California, Davis and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science. After managing the Los Angeles county sheriff's department dairy for a few years, he moved to Broken Bow, Oklahoma where he operated his own dairy. Stephen returned to Bakersfield in the early 1970's and lived here the rest of his life working at Dole Fruit Plant and Bakersfield Cold Storage.
A Red Cross volunteer for over 40 years, he was a first aid and CPR instructor. He served in the U.S. on their disaster relief teams also. Stephen was honored with their Spirit of the American Red Cross Hero award in 2014.
He loved growing oranges and grafted his own trees. He enjoyed hunting, horses and hiking. Often seen around town on his weekly walks, many people knew of him even if they never talked to him.
As he wished to stay here in Bakersfield, his family greatly appreciates the care of Optimal Hospice and Pacifica Senior Living.
Stephen is survived by his sister Sally Rutkai, his nephews Lyman (Debby) Rutkai, Russell (Wendy) Rutkai, Thomas (Kristi) Rutkai, his niece Kimber (George) Jagodnik and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.
A private burial was held at Greenlawn Southwest Memorial Park.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 7, 2019