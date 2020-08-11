STEPHEN JAMES WEBB

September 11, 1948 - August 7, 2020

Steve (nicknamed "The Colonel") passed away on August 7, 2020 due to complications of a stroke.

He is preceded in death by his parents Jim and Bea Webb and brother Paul King.

He is survived by Sarah Webb, daughter Jennifer Webb and son-in-law Eric Craig. Other survivors include: brother Ralph King, nephew Jason King, nephew Randy King, aunt Helen Conaway, cousins David Conaway and Sandra Parnell, nephew Jeff Shiffel, and cousin Julie Hackney.

Steve was a graduate of South High School, BC , and proudly served in the Army during Viet Nam. The Colonel enjoyed going to car shows in his 66 Chevelle and driving in military parades and events in his restored 1947 military jeep with the Olive Drab Drivers.

One of the highlights of his life was participating in Honor Flight with his best friend, Mike West. Special thanks to Jeff "Saltys" Salters for being his escort on that trip.

Due to Covid, no services are planned at this time. However, it is suggested that you celebrate his life the way he liked to celebrate life - order some delicious food from Mexicali and crack open an ice-cold Budweiser.

You may visit his interment at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kern Honor Flight or Bakersfield Boxers and Bullies Rescue.

