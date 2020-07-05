STEPHEN MARK FRAYSHER

March 17, 1954 - April 9, 2020

Stephen Mark Fraysher passed away suddenly on April 9, 2020 in a plane accident in Marathon, FL. An adventurer to the end, Steve loved the outdoors. He was an avid wind surfer, water and snow skier, sailor, hiker, boat captain, and pilot. He spent his life living in both the tropics and the mountains; enjoying the earth's beauty through exploration and play.

Steve was born in Palo Alto, CA and educated through high school in Bakersfield, CA. After his graduation from West High School in 1972, he began his life of adventures by traveling to Hawaii. He sailed back to the states, received his B.A. from the University of Denver in Hotel and Resort Management and started managing restaurants and bars first in Lakeshore, CA and then in Steamboat Springs, CO.

Wherever his travels took him, he gave back to his community by helping others as a volunteer firefighter, member of the Ski Patrol, and serving on numerous civic committees. He built houses in his youth and later in life became interested in assisting others with housing development in FL.

He was a thoughtful, caring person - quick witted, fun loving, and one who lived life on his own terms. He is deeply missed by his wife, Susan Ciccolini, sister Janet Hayslett (David), niece Lauren Hayslett (Garrett Deese), extended family and many friends, and beloved dog, Sunny.

Ceremonies of Life will take place at Huntington Lake, CA, Aptos, CA, and Islamorada, FL following the removal of travel restrictions from the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Steve's name to one of his favorite organizations, Tunnel to Towers - a non-profit assisting disabled veterans and first responders by providing housing to them.