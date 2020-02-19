|
STEPHEN RICHARD MEANS
February 24, 1949 - February 14, 2020
Steve died peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Gig Harbor, WA on February 14, 2020. Steve was born in Kansas City, MO to Wilson and Gladys Means, raised in Jacksonville, FL and graduated from Orange Glen High School in Escondido, CA. On July 4, 1994 Steve and the love of his life, Marsha (Hall), married in Lake Tahoe where they vacationed every year with family and friends for 25 years.
Steve served in the USAF from 1967-1974, two years of which were in Germany. Steve worked for Raytheon Electronics and retired from Chevron after 27 years. Steve started his own consulting business, Systems Analysis Consulting, where he designed and oversaw the construction of sophisticated well test production systems.
Steve loved sports, especially baseball, where he excelled as a catcher in high school. Shortly before his death, Steve was a special guest at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA where he watched his beloved Yankees play and was invited on field for batting practice. He had a special love for golf and played often with his dear friend, Odie Miller. Steve had a special place in his heart for Valley Bible Fellowship where he worshipped regularly.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronnie. He is survived by his wife, Marsha; brother, Eddie Means (Peggy); sister, Donna King (Mike); son, Danny (LeAnne); daughter, Denise; bonus children Steven McDowell; Jeffrey McDowell (Kathy) and Jennifer Fendrick Stier (Craig); grandchildren Jase, AJ and Reyna Means, Mike Bostick, Tyler Pratt, Dylan McDowell, Michelle Whiznant and Chris Bennett; three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Hold your memories of Steve forever in your heart.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 19, 2020