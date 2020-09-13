STEVE ALLEN SIMPSON

April 26, 1949 - September 1, 2020

Steve Allen Simpson passed away at his home in Oxnard, CA, on September 1, 2020, after a lengthy battle with myelofibrosis. Steve was born in Bakersfield, CA, to Blair and Marion Simpson on April 26, 1949. He was a proud graduate of East Bakersfield High School Class of 1967 and he served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Steve loved cars and earned his living as a mechanic. He also enjoyed volunteering at the First Presbyterian Church in Oxnard. He loved his many "brothers" from Bakersfield and Oxnard, including the Rudder Room and Sam's Saloon. Steve had fond memories from the Corvette Club and boating days. He always looked forward to camping trips with his buddies and cherished the fellowship he shared with the Church work crew.

Steve is survived by his wife of thirty-nine years, Annette Girard Simpson, his brother and sister-in-law, Kenny and Tonya Simpson; and his niece, Danielle Simpson Parks, and husband Ryan Parks. Steve loved his Aunt Joyce and adored his cousins.

There will be no service at Steve's request. In his honor, raise a glass, say a prayer, or make a donation to your local food bank, and please count your blessings.