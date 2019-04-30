Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peters Funeral Home - Shafter
844 E. Lerdo Hwy
Shafter, CA 93263
661 746-6314

Steve Rodriguez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steve Rodriguez Obituary

Steve A. Rodriguez
12/26/1929 - 4/26/2019

Steve A. Rodriguez passed peacefully to be with the Lord surrounded by his wife and children. Steve was a labor contractor and life-long farmer who was employed by Sill Properties for 30 years (1972-2002) until he retired. Steve is survived by his wife of 69 years, June Rodriguez, 6 children: Raymond (Marilyn), Terry (Ken), Steve (Kandis), Barbara (Mike), Betty (Rick) and Mike (Deanna), 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 2 brothers: Gavino (Rod) Rodriguez, Henry Rodriguez, and numerous nieces and nephews. Steve was hard-working, devoted in faith and family, and generous at heart. He will be greatly missed! We thank the Brookdale Bakersfield Senior Living staff and Optimal Hospice for their care and love. Viewing at Peters Funeral Home, 844 E. Lerdo Hwy., Shafter, Tues., 4/30, 4:30-7:30. Mass at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 300 West Lerdo Hwy., Shafter, Wed. 5/01, 9:30-10:30; graveside following at Shafter Memorial Park, 18662 Santa Fe Way. See full obituary on www. petersfuneralhomes.com

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now