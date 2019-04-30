|
Steve A. Rodriguez
12/26/1929 - 4/26/2019
Steve A. Rodriguez passed peacefully to be with the Lord surrounded by his wife and children. Steve was a labor contractor and life-long farmer who was employed by Sill Properties for 30 years (1972-2002) until he retired. Steve is survived by his wife of 69 years, June Rodriguez, 6 children: Raymond (Marilyn), Terry (Ken), Steve (Kandis), Barbara (Mike), Betty (Rick) and Mike (Deanna), 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 2 brothers: Gavino (Rod) Rodriguez, Henry Rodriguez, and numerous nieces and nephews. Steve was hard-working, devoted in faith and family, and generous at heart. He will be greatly missed! We thank the Brookdale Bakersfield Senior Living staff and Optimal Hospice for their care and love. Viewing at Peters Funeral Home, 844 E. Lerdo Hwy., Shafter, Tues., 4/30, 4:30-7:30. Mass at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 300 West Lerdo Hwy., Shafter, Wed. 5/01, 9:30-10:30; graveside following at Shafter Memorial Park, 18662 Santa Fe Way. See full obituary on www. petersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 30, 2019