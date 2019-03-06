|
STEVEN ANTHONY NUTTING
October 18, 1957 - February 25, 2019
Steven Anthony Nutting was born on October 18, 1957 in Boise, Idaho and passed away on February 25, 2019 in Bakersfield, California.
He was preceded in death by parents John and Carol Nutting.
He went to school to become an HVAC/Refrigeration Technician and was very successful at what he did. Steve's passion was his Harley and his dog Roxy. He loved to work on his bike and ride everywhere with his friends and brothers from another mother.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Cher Seykora-Nutting, daughter Sausha Nutting, two grandchildren, Mikayela Nutting and Isaac Howell, brother Dan Nutting and nephew Garrett Nutting.
The Celebration of Life for Steven will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Elks Lodge, 1616 30th St., at 2:00pm. Please join us to remember all the great times.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 6, 2019