STEVEN BARRERA ZAMORA
August 11, 1932 - October 28, 2019
Steven Barrera Zamora was born on August 11, 1932 in Bakersfield, CA to Esteban & Mauricia (Barrera) Zamora. He was the youngest sibling to sisters Pauline Contrearas, Lucy Villa, Sabina Lopez, Ruth Fuentez, Mary Lopez, Helen Barrios and brother Herbert Zamora.
After spending his youth in Bakersfield, Steven enlisted in the Navy in 1951. He served on the USS Baltimore and was a medic in the Korean War. After his military service, he met and married his first wife, Eleanor (Olague) Zamora, who preceded him in death. He started working for PG&E and stayed there for 34 years before retiring. He was a faithful 49ers fan and attended games at Candlestick Park. He loved spending his mornings at Barnes & Noble.
Steven was a wonderful husband, son, brother and uncle. He is survived by his loving wife Diana Zamora, brother Herbert, as well as many nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Steven also was the proud Godfather to Matthew Bortz. He will be greatly missed. Steven will be remembered for his kind, sweet, patient and generous nature. Heaven is a little brighter tonight.
Visitation will be from 4pm-8pm, followed by a Rosary at 6pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, CA. Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 601 E. California Ave., Bakersfield, CA. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast, Bakersfield, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019