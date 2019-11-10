Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Northeast
3700 River Blvd.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661) 324-9701
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast
3700 River Boulevard
Bakersfield, CA
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast
3700 River Boulevard
Bakersfield, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
601 East California Ave.
Bakersfield, CA
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast
View Map

Steven Barrera Zamora

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Barrera Zamora Obituary

STEVEN BARRERA ZAMORA
August 11, 1932 - October 28, 2019

Steven Barrera Zamora was born on August 11, 1932 in Bakersfield, CA to Esteban & Mauricia (Barrera) Zamora. He was the youngest sibling to sisters Pauline Contrearas, Lucy Villa, Sabina Lopez, Ruth Fuentez, Mary Lopez, Helen Barrios and brother Herbert Zamora.

After spending his youth in Bakersfield, Steven enlisted in the Navy in 1951. He served on the USS Baltimore and was a medic in the Korean War. After his military service, he met and married his first wife, Eleanor (Olague) Zamora, who preceded him in death. He started working for PG&E and stayed there for 34 years before retiring. He was a faithful 49ers fan and attended games at Candlestick Park. He loved spending his mornings at Barnes & Noble.

Steven was a wonderful husband, son, brother and uncle. He is survived by his loving wife Diana Zamora, brother Herbert, as well as many nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Steven also was the proud Godfather to Matthew Bortz. He will be greatly missed. Steven will be remembered for his kind, sweet, patient and generous nature. Heaven is a little brighter tonight.

Visitation will be from 4pm-8pm, followed by a Rosary at 6pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, CA. Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 601 E. California Ave., Bakersfield, CA. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast, Bakersfield, CA.

Published in Bakersfield Californian from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -