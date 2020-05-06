Steven Dean Longcrier
1988 - 2020
STEVEN DEAN LONGCRIER
1988 - 2020 Steven Dean Longcrier was born on September 6, 1988 to Laura Brunson and Donald Longcrier in Bakersfield, CA. He is preceded in death by his sister Leanne Longcrier, father Donald Longcrier, and grandparents whom he loved and adored. Steven was a devoted loving father, whom worked hard and always provided for his family Steven Longcrier and Philip Cardona. He will be dearly missed by his faithful partner Kassandra Raygoza, his uncle Gary Rocha who was also his best friend, his niece and nephew who he loved so much Michael and Gabriella Pasillas, his brother Joshua Brunson and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Steven was a Welder by trade and made many friends throughout his years of employment. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan, loved fishing with his son and was a loyal friend to all who knew him. He leaves behind many broken hearts, but let us remember Steven as the friend that was loyal and was always the first to help. STEVEN you may be gone from our sight, but you will never be gone from our hearts. Rest Easy. Services will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest on Friday May 8, 2020 at 10:00am. SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE ENFORCED.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Service
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest
