STEVEN E. QUINTON
May 1, 1951 - September 25, 2019
Steve Quinton, age 68, entered heaven on September 25, 2019 in Bakersfield, California after a courageous 4 1/2 year battle with lung cancer.
He was born on May 1, 1951 in Long Beach, California to Ed and Rose Quinton. Steve was raised in Lakewood, California where he graduated from Lakewood High School in 1969.
He met the love of his life and best friend Vicki Adamson at the First United Methodist Church of Lakewood. Steve and Vicki were later married in that same church on January 28, 1972.
Steve obtained his Electrical Contractors License and started his own business, Quinton's Custom Electric, in 1979. He spent the last five years of his electrical career with Braun Electric. Steve also received his real estate license in 2004.
Steve is predeceased in death by his parents, his sister Janet, and infant son Mark.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Vicki Quinton; their sons, Brian Quinton (Lisa), granddaughters Madison and Samantha; Paul Quinton (Beth), granddaughters Kylee and Erika, and grandson Blake; brother-in-law David McCoy, sister-in-law Kathy McCoy, and niece Hannah McCoy; brother Ron Quinton (Alicia), sister Connie Colley (Jim), two nephews, and three nieces.
Steve was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was proud and honored to have the title "Papa".
Steve loved holidays and enjoyed having his family all together. He especially cherished the special moments he shared with his grandchildren.
Steve enjoyed hunting and deep-sea fishing with his sons. He loved sports, especially baseball, and coached his sons' childhood sports teams.
Steve and Vicki loved traveling to warm, tropical beaches, his favorite being the island of Bora Bora.
Steve was known for his unique sense of humor. He was an expert jokester and prankster that loved to make people laugh.
The family would like to thank Dr. Cartmell and staff at C.B.C.C., as well as Hoffman Hospice for their outstanding care and support. A special thank you to Steve's niece, Hannah McCoy, for the extra care she provided.
As per Steve's request, no services will be held.