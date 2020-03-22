|
Steven Doyle Garrett
1951-2020
A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date for Steven Doyle Garrett, who died of respiratory failure, surrounded by his family on March 13, 2020, in Bakersfield at the age of 69.
Garrett, as he was affectionately called, was the eldest of six children born to Doyle and Dorothy Garrett in Norman, Arkansas on January 29, 1951. He arrived in the bed of a pickup truck on a mountain top, which likely explained his affinity for the unconventional and all things related to the outdoors. As the oldest, he assumed the role of his siblings' protector, even into adulthood. In 1962 his father moved the family out West for work and they settled in Bakersfield where mischievous and ornery Steven earned the nickname "Little Okie". A wild child of the '60s, barefooted and long-haired Steven was fiercely independent, struck out on his own at the age of 15 and lived a carefree existence. When he started to settle down and into a career, he began by selling used cars. He quickly moved up to become Barber Honda's general manager, and later Barber Cadillac. He was well-respected in the local automotive industry. Steven also held a commercial real estate license for more than 30 years and it afforded him more time with his younger son Jake.
He maintained a strong work ethic and never forgot the value of a dollar. His last few years were spent as general manager of Valley Cycle & Motorsports where he worked diligently to improve the business. An avowed bachelor, friends were surprised when he finally tied the knot in 2013 with a close friend of 25 years, Andrea Robertson. When asked why then and why her, his response was always "in a world of ordinary people, she is extraordinary". She was the love of his life. The feeling was mutual. A doting husband, father, and grandfather, Steven treated everyone the same and with respect. He loved life and lived it in a big way. Analytical, he studied everything whether it was religion or politics and he always enjoyed a healthy debate. He was a rabid sports enthusiast who enjoyed camping, fishing, rounds of golf, playing Texas hold 'em and was an avid boxing fan. Steven told the best stories and always cracked a joke. Handsome, his broad smile and blue eyes would light up a room. His good looks often had people mistake him for Rod Stewart, which he took as a compliment given his love of music. He did not learn about his first son for years, so naturally, they made up for lost time. When he became a father again, late in life, he treasured every moment. Before his death, he was grateful for God's salvation and that he was able to say goodbye to the people who meant the most to him in life.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons Brandon Fitzgerald and wife Melanie, Steven "Jake" Garrett, stepsons Bryant Kornbau and finance Jennifer Amason, Bryce Kornbau and girlfriend Savanah Natividad, and grandchildren Atticus and Reagan Kornbau. He is also survived by his brother Wayne, and sisters Phyllis Jackson, Mary Bennett and husband Terry, Nancy Helton, Patsy Atterberry, numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved boxer 'Lady'.
Our heartfelt appreciation to the medical staff at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital who cared for Steven until the end, and to the relatives and friends who showered us with prayers and support during the last month of his extraordinary life.
Steven's favorite saying was "Life is what you make of it". We were made better by having him in ours.
