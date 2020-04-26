Steven Glen Hunter
STEVEN GLEN HUNTER March 2, 1968 - March 15, 2020 Steve unexpectedly passed away while attending a celebration with his 'brothers' at the Central Coast. Born in Bakersfield to Glenda J. Hunter, he graduated from Foothill H. S. in 1986 and graduated from UTI, Phoenix, AZ in 1988 with an AA in Diesel & Electronics. He was a Field Service Technician for over 30 plus years working for the top two companies in the Forklift Industry. Steve was a husband, father and a good friend to many with a big heart always willing to help a friend in need. He loved fixing 'everything', riding his motorcycle, collecting and shooting his guns, going on hunting trips, and hanging out with his wife, daughter and 'brothers'. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jene, of 15 years, his daughter, Amber (TJ), and many family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Cecil Hunter and his mother, Glenda J. Hunter. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. "Jack of all Trades...Master of None" R I P SWOOP!

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 26, 2020.
