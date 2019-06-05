Home

Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Northeast
3700 River Blvd.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661) 324-9701

Steven Lee Denning

STEVEN LEE DENNING
August 24, 1957 - May 26, 2019

Steven passed away after a long illness in Panorama City, California with his wife by his side. Steven was born in Springfield, Illinois to Robert Lee Denning and Mary Elizabeth Denning (Powell). The family moved to Bakersfield, CA in 1966.

Steven worked at Shateland in his teens. He worked for CORCO Oil Recovery 1978 until the company moved out of California. Steven worked at Sears & Sears Auto Center for over 25 years, until he retired.

Steven found a joy in roller skating at a young age. He became close with Omar and Delores Dunn at Skateland in Bakersfield and with their assistance, he became a talented amateur skater performing in competition for many years. Steven also enjoyed scuba diving, going out with his metal detector and various other hobbies to keep him busy. Steven, along with his wife, were members of Saint Bernard Rescue and he also appeared on the first American Rescue Dog Show on Hallmark Channel in 2018, which he was honored to be a part of.

Steven is survived by his wife of 37 years, Louise Denning (Heaton), his parents, Robert L. Denning, Mary E. "Midge" Denning, his sister and her husband Sharon and Robert Crume and their son Jeremy, his brother Rick Denning and his 3 children, Jason, Jennifer and Mason, his aunt Sandra Trego, aunt and uncle Doris and Bucky Powell.

Special thanks to the doctors that took care of him locally, Dr. S. Nair, Dr. V. Kumar, Dr. S Ratnayake Dr. D. Wahi, Dr. P. Vaghasia, as well as Barlow Respiratory Hospital at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Los Angeles.

Services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00pm, 3700 River Boulevard, Bakersfield, CA 93305, with a Celebration of Life to follow at Greenlawn Southwest, Building D, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313 (catered by Hodels).

Published in Bakersfield Californian from June 5 to June 8, 2019
