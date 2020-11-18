1/1
Steven Myers
1960 - 2020
STEVEN GREGORY MYERS
July 13, 1960 - October 22, 2020

Steven Myers was born in Bakersfield, California, to Joe and Loretta Myers. Steve was a caring man, who loved his family and friends, and he never met a stranger. He passed away peacefully at his home, with his loving sisters, Janet, and Doretta by his side.

Steven was born and raised in Bakersfield, California, and he graduated North High School in 1978. He owned a wrecking yard since his early 20's. He had a love for 53-56 Fords, and was known by many as, the Pickup Man.

Steve was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Joe and Loretta Myers, his brothers Joey, Michael, baby Myers, and nephew Chad Wiles. He is survived by his sisters, Doretta Tatum, Janet Wiles, and brother, James Myers, his nieces, Jennifer Pugmire (Jason), and Tamara Hodges (Josh), his nephews, Christopher Tatum (Jennifer), and Chet Wiles (Kori), his 8 great nephews, and 6 great nieces. Steve was a loving man, who put family first.

He will be remembered by all as a man who always had a smile on his face, and a positive attitude.

A celebration of Steve's life will be held on Monday, November 23rd, 2020, at 10:00 A.M., at Mission Family Mortuary, 531 California Ave., and will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, at 12:00 P.M.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Mission Family Mortuary
NOV
23
Burial
12:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Mission Family Mortuary
531 California Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93304
(661)323-3339
