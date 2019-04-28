|
STEVEN N BUEHLER
September 30,1954 - April 9, 2019
Steve was born and raised in Covina, California. He was the youngest child of William and Ruth Buehler. He graduated from Covina High School in 1972. He went on to receive an AS degree from Mt San Antonio Junior College. In 1974, Steve enlisted in the Marines and after three years and achieving the rank of Sergeant, he received his honorable discharge. He soon joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. In 1979, he moved to Bakersfield and joined the Kern County Sheriff's Department. During his time with the Sheriff's department, he was a member of the SWAT team and was the Assistant Range Master until his retirement in 2004. Steve was proud of his time in the Marines and time with the Sheriff's Department. Upon retiring, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son, Jeffrey, and various friends. Above all his achievements, Steve was most proud of his son, Jeffrey.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents, William and Ruth Buehler, sister Judy Whitehouse, and brother, Bill Buehler. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Buehler and brother Paul (Reida) Buehler. He is also survived by his nieces Pam White, Amy Whitehouse, and Errin (Wes) Kleffner; nephews Kevin (Katie) Buehler, and Gregg (Jeneale) Buehler.
Funeral Services -Friday May 3rd 10:00am at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Chapel.
Graveside Service- Saturday May 4th 9:00 am at Forest Lawn-Covina Hills, Covina California.
Memorial donations may be made in Steve's name to the Kern County Sheriff's Employee's Benefit Association (KCSEBA) Honor Run benefitting fallen officer families. P.O. Box 82215 Bakersfield, Calif 93380-2215. Please mention on donation it is for Steve Buehler.
DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 28, 2019