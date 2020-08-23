STEVEN PETER NIETO

October 5, 1940 - August 16, 2020

Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend

Steve Nieto passed away of natural causes on August 16, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA. He was born on October 5, 1940 in Los Angeles, CA to Emerenciano and Petra Nieto.

At the young age of one day old, his family moved to Bakersfield, CA. He attended Garces Memorial High School. Prior to graduating, Steve enlisted into the United States Marine Corps from 1958 - 1963. He met Mary Louisa Quirino and they married on May 29, 1965. They shared 42 years of marriage and friendship until Mary passed in 2007. They had 5 children together, Gary, Carl, Steven, Yvonne and Christina.

Steve began working for the United States Postal Service in 1968 and continued for 35 years until his retirement in 2003. He met his second wife Mary E. Nombrano in 2008 and shared a friendship for 2 years before they married on April 3, 2010. They spent his remaining years creating beautiful memories, sharing life stories and taking care of each other.

Steve enjoyed taking drives with no particular destination, dancing, word search puzzles and trips to the beach. He loved watching the Los Angeles Dodgers play and was a die hard Rams fan. He will be remembered for his ability to make friends with anyone he crossed paths with, his story telling, and the great man he was throughout his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Mary L.; son, Steven; daughters, Yvonne and Christina; and siblings, Rosalio, Mary, Teresa and Margie.

Steve is survived by his wife, Mary E.; sons, Gary and Carl (wife, Patty); 6 grandchildren; siblings, Nano, Joe, Gilbert, Angie and Conchita; nieces and nephews; and his best friend since kindergarten, Homer. He is also survived by Mary's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who loved Steve as their own.

A Rosary will be held from 5:00-6:00pm, with a viewing and celebration of life to follow from 6:00-8:00pm on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Basham-Hopson Funeral Care, 620 Oregon Street. Graveside service will be held at 10:00am on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Historic Union Cemetery, 730 Potomac Avenue.