STEVEN THOMAS MATHIAS, JR.
1955 - 2019
Steven Thomas Mathias, Jr. was born in New Jersey, March 22, 1955. He passed away on September 25, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA after a brief illness.
Steven's parents were Steven Thomas Mathias and Mary Ann Mathias, nee Alecks. He had an older sister that died as a child. He grew up in Lodi, New Jersey. He was an athlete and scholar. Steven continued on after college to earn his Master's Degree in Petroleum Engineering. He had a long career of 36 years with Chevron. He was married and divorced from Susan. They had no children. His Chevron career took him to Pittsburgh, PA, New Orleans, LA, Ventura, CA and finally Bakersfield, CA. He retired in 2016.
Steven enjoyed many sports, as a fan and as an athlete. He worked out with his gym buddies every morning at 24 Hour Fitness. He golfed, played tennis and skied. As a fan, Steven cheered on his favorite team, the Jets. He loved attending Jets games with his Dad and uncle as a kid. ESPN and sporting events were a constant on his TV. Steven was a sports car enthusiast. He was a member of the Corvettes of Bakersfield car club for many years. He loved the social events and car runs.
Steven is survived by his longtime companion, Linda Stacey and her family. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 2 PM at St. John's Lutheran Church on Buena Vista Rd. in Bakersfield, CA. A wake will be held for Steven at Firehouse Restaurant on White Lane on Sunday, October 6 at 10 AM. Of course, the Jets are playing, his favorite team. Steven's interment will be in New Jersey at his family's gravesite at a future date.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019