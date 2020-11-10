SUE CHARLOTTE HEINLEY (NEE EVANS)

June 26, 1930 - November 3, 2020

Sue Charlotte Heinley (nee Evans) was born in Tulare, California, on June 26, 1930 and passed away on November 3, 2020 in Bakersfield, California after a battle with lung cancer.

Sue's early life involved quite a bit of moving around and her father, Stanton Evans, was employed as a diesel mechanic for the oil pipelines up and down the state. She graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1947 and after obtaining her credential, was an elementary school teacher in the Central Valley, primarily in the Lerdo School District. She met and married her first husband, Earl Raney, in 1951 and began raising 3 children in Bakersfield. She lost Earl in 1960 and was re-married in 1962 to Bob Heinley, whose own wife had passed away. Two young daughters came along with Bob and together, along with Sue's youngest brother, Dale, this newly blended family lived in a beautiful old Craftsman home in downtown Bakersfield. The next several years would bring the grief of her losing her oldest daughter, Karen, to leukemia, as well as the bittersweet farewells of children growing up and starting lives of their own and ultimately, Bob's retirement from ARCO after decades.

After about 10 years in a smaller home, Sue and Bob moved to Rosewood Retirement Community in 1990 and lived in their 9th floor apartment for nearly all that time, enjoying their golden years and seeing their children become parents and ultimately, grandparents of their own. Sue enjoyed sewing, latch-hooking rugs, the Lakers, the Dodgers and reading her beloved Guidepost magazines. Grief visited again when her oldest stepdaughter, Susan, died in 1991 after a long struggle with complications of Lupus. Sue had her own challenges with colon cancer several years ago, from which she recovered, but most recently, ultimately succumbed to another particularly aggressive form of the disease.

Her extended family has walked alongside her throughout the process and she is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bob Heinley; a son, Michael Raney; daughters Colleen (Grunsky) and Marilyn (Illingworth); 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, as well as two brothers, Stanton Lee Evans of Medford, Oregon and Dale Evans of Lake Isabella. A third brother, Gordon Evans, preceded her death in 2010.

A celebration of Sue's life will be held at Millcreek Church, 1660 'S' St. in Bakersfield at 4:00 PM, November 15, 2020.