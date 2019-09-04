Home

Sue Joan Emerson Collier

Sue Joan Emerson Collier
July 3, 1938- August 29, 2019

Joan was born in Bakersfield CA. on July 3, 1938 and passed away on August 29, 2019. Joan is survived by loving husband L H Collier of 63 years and blessed with 3 boys Michael Collier and wife Ann Collier, Tony Collier and wife Julie Collier. Marty Collier deceased. 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren. Services are scheduled at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Sept 6, 2019, 10 AM. Celebration of Joan's life will be held at Valley Baptist Church. 4800 Fruitvale Ave following services. Casual attire O.K.

Published in Bakersfield Californian from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
