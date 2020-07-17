SUE SHIELDS

August 31, 1939 - June 28, 2020

Sue was born in Fredrick, Oklahoma, but spent most of her life in Bakersfield. Retiring after more than 25 years as a legal secretary, she moved to Colorado where she spent the past five and a half years.

Sue was active in the Assistance League of Bakersfield for many years. She also enjoyed gardening, helping animals, and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Ken Shields. She leaves behind two daughters, Pam Kite and husband Trent and Patti Thompson and husband Allen. She is also survived by one brother, Jimmy Starr, and two sisters, Charon Starr and Phyllis Scialabba, as well as beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her cat Annie.

At her request, there will be no service. Deep gratitude and thank you to Home Care and Hospice of the Valley in Glenwood Springs, Colorado for their loving and compassionate care. Donations can be made in her memory to the hospice of your choice.