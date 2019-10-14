|
SUSAN ANNETTE GEREN KEENAN
APRIL 1, 1943 - October 1, 2019
Susan Annette Geren Keenan (Sue Poo), 76 1/2, of Bakersfield passed away from complications of pneumonia. She was surrounded by family.
Susan was born April 1, 1943 (no joke) in Downey, California to parents Bill and Jeanette Geren. The family moved to Coalinga in 1950. She graduated Coalinga High in 1961.
She held various jobs in Coalinga including working at the Police Department where she met her future husband Michael Keenan. They were married in 1975 in Carson City, Nevada and he quickly realized gambling was her first true love. They moved to Bakersfield in 1989. Susan loved shopping, GAMBLING, reading, crafting and traveling - but most of all her dogs.
She is survived by Michael, her husband of 44+ "blissful" years, Daughter, Lisa Georgatos Reckas (Jim) of Coalinga; Daughter, Barbara Keenan Souza (Alex) of Fresno; Son, Robert Georgatos (Mitzie) of Bakersfield; Daughter, Michelle Keenan Dryer of Huntsville, AL; Daughter, Kristen Keenan Long (Jeff) of Knoxville, TN; Sister, Jeanne Whitaker of Morro Bay; Brother, Jim Geren (Tanya) of Clovis, 14 grandchildren 18 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life to be held in Coalinga at a later date.
The family asks, in her memory, do something special for a dog in need.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019