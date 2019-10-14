Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Southwest
2739 Panama Lane
Bakersfield, CA 93313
(661) 834-8820

Susan Annette Geren Keenan


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Annette Geren Keenan Obituary

SUSAN ANNETTE GEREN KEENAN
APRIL 1, 1943 - October 1, 2019

Susan Annette Geren Keenan (Sue Poo), 76 1/2, of Bakersfield passed away from complications of pneumonia. She was surrounded by family.


Susan was born April 1, 1943 (no joke) in Downey, California to parents Bill and Jeanette Geren. The family moved to Coalinga in 1950. She graduated Coalinga High in 1961.


She held various jobs in Coalinga including working at the Police Department where she met her future husband Michael Keenan. They were married in 1975 in Carson City, Nevada and he quickly realized gambling was her first true love. They moved to Bakersfield in 1989. Susan loved shopping, GAMBLING, reading, crafting and traveling - but most of all her dogs.


She is survived by Michael, her husband of 44+ "blissful" years, Daughter, Lisa Georgatos Reckas (Jim) of Coalinga; Daughter, Barbara Keenan Souza (Alex) of Fresno; Son, Robert Georgatos (Mitzie) of Bakersfield; Daughter, Michelle Keenan Dryer of Huntsville, AL; Daughter, Kristen Keenan Long (Jeff) of Knoxville, TN; Sister, Jeanne Whitaker of Morro Bay; Brother, Jim Geren (Tanya) of Clovis, 14 grandchildren 18 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.


A celebration of life to be held in Coalinga at a later date.


The family asks, in her memory, do something special for a dog in need.

Published in Bakersfield Californian from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now