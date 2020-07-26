Susan Boyd

SUSAN ROBERTSON BOYD

July 13, 1949 - July 22, 2020

Susan passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, in Bakersfield, California at the age of 71 years.

Susan was born on July 13, 1949, in Worthington Minnesota, to Ervin and Lenora Robertson. Susan grew up on the Robertson family farm near the town of Bigelow, MN. She attended the Bigelow school through 8th grade which kindled her lifelong love of reading and learning. She graduated from Worthington High School in 1967, where she was in the marching band and excelled at academics, graduating 3rd in her class. After working and attending Worthington Community College for a year, Susan moved to east Tennessee where she attended Milligan College outside of Johnson City. After a year at Milligan, Susan enrolled in East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, graduating in 1973 with a major in History and a minor in Mathematics. Susan wanted to eventually teach at the college level, so at the advice of her major professor, she moved to Ft. Worth, Texas and enrolled in Texas Christian University to pursue her Masters (which she obtained) and her PhD (which she completed all of the course work for) in History. There she met the love of her life, Chris Boyd, and they married in 1979 at the Robertson farm after a deep snow. Chris and Susan began their marriage in Houston, Texas, where Susan went to work as a legal assistant for Vinson & Elkins law firm, and Chris went to work for Shell Oil Company as a landman. Both of them loved their work, made many friends in Houston and enjoyed the cultural events that a big city offered. In 1983, Chris was transferred by Shell to New Orleans. Susan continued to work for Vinson & Elkins, eventually taking a trust officer position with Whitney Bank in New Orleans. In 1987, Susan and Chris moved back to Houston as part of Chris' work and Susan managed trust accounts for private clients for several years. On Halloween in 1987, Susan and Chris were blessed with the adoption of a 15 month old boy, Stephen, and in 1990 they adopted their daughter Carrie when she was 7 days old. In 1992, Susan and Chris and family moved to Bakersfield, California as part of Chris' work with Shell. Susan continued to manage private trust accounts while pursuing her dream of teaching. She secured her teaching credentials in 1997 and eventually she took a job as an adjunct professor at Bakersfield College teaching History for 15 years until her retirement in 2013.

Susan was a very selfless, giving person, idealistic, with a strong moral and ethical base instilled by her parents and friends as she grew up. She always wanted to help those who needed help. One of Susan's passions during the last 15 years has been her work with foster youth, emancipated youth and with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Kern County. She was very involved with several of "her foster kids" over the years and they have given back to Susan and Chris generously.

Susan loved learning, reading, researching and teaching others. She was a very focused, tireless worker on things she loved, such as teaching the Bible in Sunday School from a social historian perspective, teaching women's Bible studies, preparing school curriculum and her music. She was an accomplished organ and piano player and played both instruments at Mill Creek Christian Church in Bakersfield for many years. She and Chris took many trips, including overseas visits to southern Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, China and Peru, as well as numerous other vacations in the USA, Mexico, Central America and Canada. She was a great mother, wife and friend and a dynamic person. She will be missed greatly.

Susan will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 40 years, Chris, and her children Stephen, Carrie and Carrie's husband Donald Aguilar and their two children Grace and Olivia.

She leaves behind her brother Mark Robertson, her sisters Nancy Thielen, Ellen Voigt and Mary Mork, and her mother, Lenora Robertson.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Kaiser Permanente and the City of Hope for their professionalism, and the hard work put in by the staff at Optimal Hospice Care in Bakersfield.

A celebration of life will be held at Mill Creek Christian Church on Sunday, August 2 nd at 2pm PT, with seating limited to close family and church members due to Covid-19 issues.

The service can be viewed online at www.facebook.com/pastormikemccc .

In lieu of flowers, Susan would like a donation sent to either Mill Creek Christian Church, 1660 S Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301, or to CASA of Kern County, 1717 Columbus Street, Bakersfield, CA 93305.