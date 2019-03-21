|
SUSAN C. CLEROU
October 29, 1946 - March 18, 2019
Susan C. (Dye) Clerou, resident of South Bend, IN, passed away peacefully in her home Monday morning, March 18, 2019 She is survived by her loving husband, John L. Clerou. Susan is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Angela Clerou-Huey and Chris Huey of Ojai, CA; her granddaughter, Evelyn Clerou; Sister-in-law, Jeanette Echenique of Bakersfield, CA; and her sister, Sheryl Muir, and niece, Jennifer Muir of Hemet, CA.
Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Marguerite Jeanne (Killion) Wood; her father, Harold L. Dye; and her brother, Douglas L. Dye.
Susan was born and raised in Bakersfield and was a graduate of BHS, class of 1964. In 1983 she relocated with her husband to South Bend IN, where Susan eventually earned a Bachelors Degree in Fine Arts with honors at IUSB. She easily made many friends and touched many lives. She will be deeply missed. Celebration of Life gatherings will be held in both South Bend, IN and Bakersfield, CA. Her ashes will be interred at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Further info can be found on Susan's full obituary page on the Palmer Funeral Home website.
Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family.
Donations in memory of Susan may be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Drive, Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 21, 2019