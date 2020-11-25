SUSAN LEA COHN

June 20, 1952 - November 12, 2020

Susan, 68, was born on June 20, 1952 in Bakersfield to Robert and Betty Cohn. Susan attended local schools and graduated from West High School in 1970. She went on to earn her bachelor's degree in Liberal Studies from CSU Bakersfield.

Susan was a substitute teacher for several years. She later worked for the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Prior to retirement, she worked as a clerk for the Law Office of Chain Cohn Stiles. Susan was a life-long member of Temple Beth El, where she enjoyed many friendships.

She was a warm and loving person who loved animals, especially her cats. Susan never made her views or feelings a secret - you always knew where she stood.

Susan loved ceramics. Her creations adorned many homes, and were cherished by her friends. She was most proud of the many awards she garnered at the Kern County Fair for her ceramics.

She loved to go antiquing and to thrift shops always looking for a bargain.

Susan is survived by her brother David and his wife Deborah; her nieces Tracy Cohn, Kelly Morgan, and Jamie Weggery. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Betty Cohn.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Greenlawn Northeast, 3700 River Blvd.