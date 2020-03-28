|
SUSAN FRANCES TAYLOR (OLDHAM)
June 25, 1959 - March 12, 2020
Susan Frances Taylor (Oldham), 60, of Bakersfield, CA, passed away unexpectedly March 12, 2020.
Susie was born June 25, 1959, in Bakersfield, CA. She also lived in San Diego, Los Angeles, Bass Lake CA, and Hilo Hawaii. She attended Garces Memorial High School where she had many great friends and was active in all aspects of high school life including being an honor roll student, ASB Vice President, Sr. Homecoming Queen, song leader, and an avid ski club member. She graduated Garces in 1975 and went on to college and graduated from University of San Diego in 1979. After graduating USD and passing the CPA exam (first try) she started work at Price Waterhouse in Los Angeles. Susan left Price Waterhouse and returned to Bakersfield where she married Geary Taylor and went to work at Designer Lighting. She also worked at Home Depot, Expo, and managed several lighting and design stores.
We will all miss "tenacious can do" Susie. She could fix just about anything! She will be remembered for passionately loving her family and friends. Susie played an active role in her nephew Josh's early life. She so enjoyed being outdoors, snow skiing, beach combing, dancing, and hanging out with friends and family at Campo Lopez in Baja Mexico.
She is survived by her mother Janet Oldham, brothers Chris and Glenn Oldham, sister Cynthia Huggins, nephews Joshua and Daniel Oldham, niece Isabelle Oldham, sister-in-law Annie Marie Oldham, brother-in-law Dan Schwartz, and loving friend Cory Motschenbacher. Susan was preceded in death by her sister Rocky Oldham, father Ernie Oldham, ex-husband Geary Taylor, and her beloved dog CP.
A remembrance gathering will be held when possible. If interested, please email the family at [email protected]
Contributions in memory of Susie may be made to hazeldenbettyford.org
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 28, 2020