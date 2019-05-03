|
|
SUSAN LYNN SUMMERS NILON
April 30, 1962 - April 26, 2019
Susan was born in Long Beach, CA. She was the second of two children to Joe and Jean Summers. Moving to Bakersfield to attend and graduate from college, Susan raised Jacki and Thomas, the two joys of her life; enjoyed a long, successful career in the medical field; and had many dear friends. All throughout her life, Susan touched so many people with her smile, generosity, and delightful sense of humor.
Susan is survived by her two children Jacquelyn and Thomas and her brother Paul and his wife Lori Ann. Preceded in death by her mother Jean, father Joe, and step-father Bill.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Christ the King Parish, 1800 Bedford Way, Bakersfield, CA 93308. Rosary begins at 9:30 AM with service at 10:00 AM. A light reception will follow. The family requests all donations be sent to Houchin Blood Bank, 5901 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93309.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from May 3 to May 5, 2019