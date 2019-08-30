|
|
SUSAN "SUE SUE" TAMARA SELVERA ARAUJO
November 2, 1960 - August 15, 2019
Born on November 2, 1960 in San Francisco, CA, Susan "Sue Sue" Tamara Selvera Araujo, passed away on August 15, 2019, at the age of 58.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Joan Selvera. She is survived by husband Richard, daughter Jacqueline, step daughters Andrea and Teresa, granddaughter Natalia, and stepgrandchildren Jacob, Alexis, Luke and Mia, sister Heidi, brothers David and Johnathan, and several nieces and nephews.
Susan graduated from Mojave High School in 1979. She enjoyed going on cruises with her husband and camping at the beach with her family, as well as cheering for her grandchildren at their sporting events. She was a collector of many things, but enjoyed Thomas Kinkade paintings, all things Disney related, and her favorite color was purple. She loved family time and treasured her "Mother-Daughter-Granddaughter" meals and road trips. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and of course her beloved dog Ruthie. "We will carry you with us until we meet again."
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Greenlawn Northeast, 3700 River Blvd, Bakersfield, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019