Susanne I. "Sue" Kelly

SUSANNE "SUE" I. KELLY
July 13, 1938 - April 12, 2019

Susanne "Sue" I Kelly, 81, died of complications from a short illness on April 12, 2019 in Bakersfield, California. She is survived by her children, Denise Williamson, Laura Branford, Tom & Jacque Kelly, Patrick & Terri Kelly all of Bakersfield, seven grandchildren & six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold & Hilda Steele, siblings Patty & Wayne & former husband Tom Kelly.

Sue was born on July 13, 1938 in Long Beach, California. She graduated in 1955 from East Bakersfield High School & went on to Knapp College of Nursing where she graduated in 1958 with a diploma in Nursing. She married Thomas L Kelly (Tommy) on February 7, 1959. They lived in Chowchilla, California for a few years before moving to Bakersfield.

Sue had a long career with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital starting as a labor & delivery RN & moving up the corporate ladder to Director/Vice President of Nursing. She later worked as Director of Nursing in skilled nursing facilities, case manager & nurse consultant until retiring at the age of 75. She was a dedicated mother & loved cheering on her children in their various activities when they were young. In her later years, Sue developed a love for the theater, sewing, quilting, gardening, bridge & Abyssinian cats. She was a busy woman, rarely held back her opinions, & was respected & loved by many. Rosary will be held for Sue at 1:30pm, Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi in Bakersfield, followed by mass at 2:00. Father Anton will officiate. A private internment at Hillcrest Park & Mortuary will follow the mass & a reception will be held at the home of Patrick & Terri Kelly.

All are welcome to attend & celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Southern California Abyssinian Rescue or your favorite animal rescue organization. We loved her very much & will miss her.

Published in Bakersfield Californian from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019
