SUSANNE WARRINER BRENIFF
January 4, 1932 - January 27, 2020
Susanne Warriner Breniff was born January 4, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio. She passed away January 27, 2020. Her husband, Bob, deceased in 2013 after 61 years of marriage.
She is survived by her daughters: Cheri (Darrell), Dawn (John), Kim (Marc); daughter-in-law, Jenny (son William Robert, deceased 2007); 12 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
Her vivaciousness and high-achieving drive caused her to live life to the fullest. Her smile lit up a room and her contagious laugh charmed the hearts of many. Her accomplishments include: MFCC Counseling license, an art business, and poetry, which comforted others going through loss.
She graduated from Maumee High, attended Miami University, and married her high school sweetheart in 1952, moving to the Barracks at Michigan State, where Bob played Football.
Sue moved across county many times supporting her husband's business promotions and always looked at it as an adventure. After her retirement from Kern County Mental Health in 2010, she became a lay counselor for Riverlakes Church from 2012-2015. Due to heart complications she moved to Paso Robles in 2016 and then in 2018 moved to San Diego.
She loved the Lord with all her heart and working with people, always dedicating her time to help others find their individual potential. Her tenacity was the strongest during times of adversity. Her sense of humor helped her overcome life's trials. She was a unique and special person who will not be forgotten and will be greatly missed by many.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, from 9:00 to 10:30, and a memorial service will follow at 11:00, at Hillcrest Park and Mortuary at 9101 Kern Canyon Rd. Bakersfield, CA 93306, phone (661) 366-5766.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 6, 2020