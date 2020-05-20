Susie Marie Romanini
SUSIE MARIE ROMANINI
March 3, 1923 - May 17, 2020 Susie was born on March 3, 1923 to Giacinto and Filomena Pierucci. She passed away on May 17, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. Susie was the fourth of five siblings. Before recently moving to Bakersfield she lived in Buttonwillow where she raised her family. She was a homemaker who had immense love for her family. She enjoyed crafting and making handmade dolls and clothing. Nona loved to crochet afghans and gift them to family and friends. She was well known for her fabulous cooking and Italian recipes which she cherished and loved to share with her family. For many years she was an active member of The Women's Club of Bakersfield. She enjoyed shopping and monthly trips to Los Angeles to enjoy Broadway musicals. Susie was very devoted to her family, especially her two sons Richard and Larry. She enjoyed her four granddaughters and dress shopping for them as young girls. Susie had a love for animals and flowers. She had many lifelong friends and cherished her time with them. Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Giacinto and Filomena; husband Willie; sons Richard and Larry; great grandsons Austin and Brandon Scherer. She is survived by her two daughters-in-law, Carolyn Romanini and Judy Romanini; granddaughters Staci (Rolf) Scherer, Tami (John) Rimmer, Roxanne (Kevin) Elliott and Katie Romanini; great grandchildren; Jake Rimmer, Cameron and Dylan Scherer, Grace, Lindsey and Sadie Elliott and Aaron Patnode. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons, great grandsons and lifelong friend of the family, Darvin Boles. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her nieces Armanda Ghilarducci, Lina Ghilarducci and Juliann Davis for their constant love and support. A viewing will be held at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Home on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 3:00-7:00. Graveside services will be held at Union Cemetery on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:00. Rest in peace Nona, for you have been reunited with your boys. www.doughtycalhounomeara.com

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 20, 2020.
