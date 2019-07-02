|
SUZANNE ELIZABETH COLEMAN
March 3, 1941 - June 26, 2019
Suzanne Elizabeth Coleman was born March 3, 1941 and passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019 at the age of 78, surrounded by her family. Sue was a wonderful Sister, Mother, Grandmother and Friend.
Sue was born in Coronado, CA at the Navel Hospital. Sue was raised in a military family by her father Lee, US Navy Commander and mother Hattie a dental office assistant. Sue lived in Long Beach, CA in her younger years and settled in Bakersfield, CA in 1980 with her children. Sue worked at St. Phillips Preschool, Quailwood Elementary, Rosedale Middle, before retiring from Freedom Middle School. Sue was loved by all the children, their family's, and the co-workers Sue met throughout the years. Sue will be truly missed.
Sue loved life and enjoyed spending time with friends and neighbors. Sue's best friend Jeannie Tatsuno and the Tatsuno family were very dear to Sue. We would like to extend a special Thank you to her amazing neighbors, Bob & Lynn Loflin and Mary & Rod Le Grange for helping our family take care of Sue in her later years. Sue made many very special friendships throughout the years, all were dear to Sue and she cherished them.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents Lee & Hattie Riester. Sue is survived by her sister Debby Riester, her children Leisa Timmons & husband Marcus, Sherry Coleman High, Eric Turner & wife Debbie, Richard Turner, John Coleman & wife Erica. Sue's Grandchildren, Eric Turner Jr, Stephanie Corporon Pierce, Mckenna Corporon, Moises Urena, Deanna Sanchez, Colt Turner and Haley Coleman.
Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Kern Law Enforcement Association Banquet Hall, 3417 Pegasus Drive, Bakersfield, Ca. 93308.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 2, 2019