DR. SZE KUEN HO, MD

1943 - 2020

On August 8, 2020, Dr. Sze Kuen Ho, MD, went home to be with the Lord. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Throughout his 77 years, Dad dedicated his life to the service of others. He is survived by his devoted wife of 50+ years, Chiuyee; his son Caleb and daughter Yen-Yen, along with their spouses Jacqueline Church and Yucan Chiu. He adored his granddaughters Enna (age 15) and Ennyn (age 13).

Dad was born in 1943 in Canton, China. As with many in South China during the war, Dad's family fled to Hong Kong in 1946, with his father finding work at a piano store as a pianist and piano tuner. Dad's father passed away when he was four from Nasopharyngeal Cancer, the same cancer that afflicted Dad. Dad's mom, left penniless but holding onto the promise of Psalm 68:5, "A Father to the fatherless, a defender of widows, is God in his holy dwelling," brought the family to church and school, laying a crucial foundation of education and faith.

However, it would be a direct encounter with the message and person of Jesus that would ultimately change Dad's life, giving meaning and purpose to his passion for music, education, medicine, and people. While in high school, an acquaintance shared the "Romans Road" with dad - a study of the verses Romans 3:23, 6:23, 5:8, and 10:9,10, along with Ephesians 2:8-9. That led to a life of unwavering faith in that season, known to others as the story of the "St. Paul Seven." The story is recounted in dad's memoir to his granddaughters, My Last Confession (you can find a pdf copy online-just google the title with his name), and can be found in Chinese language publications.

Of course, another significant encounter in those early years was with a young woman named Chiuyee. They met at Hong Kong University at the Christian Association, and wed a few years later in 1969. Their love would blossom and then mature to the faithful union we have all come to know.

Mom and Dad immigrated to the US in 1970, first to Houston as a Pediatric Resident and then to Los Angeles as a Fellow in Neonatology. Afterwards, Dad was called to Bakersfield where he would leave his mark. Over his 40+ year career as a beloved Pediatrician and Neonatologist, Dad delivered and cared for tens of thousands of babies, even successive generations in some families. He established neonatal units in hospitals and had particular skills with preemies. His faith and belief in the goodness of children never wavered. Dad was known to drive by the soccer fields, remarking "I delivered most all of those kids!"

Dad's passion for Jesus would hit the "next level" in Bakersfield as well. He helped start and establish Intervarsity Christian Fellowship and the Chinese Church of Bakersfield, and served faithfully at First Presbyterian. His integration of faith into his practice would also help hundreds of families understand how to parent and raise their family holistically. His generosity, fueled by an understanding that all he had was actually God's (he was God's steward), impacted thousands as he gave to mission organizations, helped establish new churches, and more. In retirement he and Chiuyee joined Solana Beach Presbyterian church and felt blessed to be part of their loving community.

In his spare time, Dad loved tending his gardens, especially his rose and vegetable gardens. He loved to travel, and made it to every continent multiple times except Africa. Tennis and ballroom dancing occupied multiple decades of interest as well. And of course he loved music- oh how he loved music! It animated him at every stage of his life journey.

At the end of his autobiography, My Last Confession, Dad ended with the following words. May they be our words as well as we remember Dad. "Hallelujah! Great is Thy faithfulness!"

In lieu of flowers and gifts, please consider giving to these organizations that were a part of Dad's journey.

Alzheimer's Foundation: https://alzfdn.org/ Intervarsity Christian Fellowship: https://intervarsity.org/ Elizabeth Hospice: https://elizabethhospice.org/ A Memorial will be live-streamed online this Thursday, August 13, starting at 11:30am PDT. Click on the following link to get the streaming link: https://forms.gle/99bC4QdDEN6Usd6v9. You can also share stories, prayers, and encouragement for the family there.