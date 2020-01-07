|
|
TEDDY RAY WALKER JR
June 6, 1948 - January 1, 2020
Teddy Ray Walker Jr, 71, passed away on January 1, 2020 after a brief stay in Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, NV. He had been battling lung cancer on and off for three years.
Teddy was born on June 6, 1948 in Bakersfield, California. He was the eldest of three children to his late parents Ted R Walker Sr and Eloise Walker.
He is survived by his loving wife Patricia of 31 years.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 10 at McDermott's Funeral and Cremation Mortuary, 2121 Western Avenue, Suite A1, Las Vegas, NV 89102.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 7, 2020