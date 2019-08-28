|
TEENA ROXAN RODRIGUEZ
March 9, 1957 - August 15, 2019
On Thursday, August 15, 2019, Teena Roxan Rodriguez passed away suddenly after a brief illness at the age of 62 in Bakersfield, CA.
Roxan was born on March 9, 1957 to Tina and Daniel Shaffer. She was raised in Arroyo Grande, CA and graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in 1975. In 1976, she married Randall Spears and moved to Bakersfield where they raised one daughter and three sons. She worked as a licensed vocational nurse starting in 1984, later earning her registered nursing license in 2011.
Roxan was known for her adventurous, optimistic and selfless attitude. She enjoyed traveling, working in her garden and spending time with her four grandchildren. Anyone that knew her well could attest to her infectious and distinct laughter. She was always quick to lend a hand and always put other's needs before her own.
Roxan was preceded in death by her mother, Tina, her father, Daniel, her brother, John and sisters, Bonnie and Carla. She is survived by her husband Marc Rodriguez, her four children, Jennifer (Charlie), Nathan (Catherine), Travis (Courtney) and Justin, her grandchildren, Daniel, Audrey, Jack and Wyatt, her two grandchildren on the way, her sister, Sigrid, her brother, Daniel, her step daughter, Kari, and her step granddaughter, Addy.
A celebration of life will be held on August 31, 2019 at the Moose Lodge in Bakersfield, CA at 10:30 AM. A burial and funeral service will be held at a later date in Arroyo Grande, CA.