Teri Marie Toth Lowder
Nov. 18, 1959 - Mar 15, 2020
Surrounded by loved ones, Teri Marie Toth Lowder, age 60, passed away on Saturday, March 15, 2020 at Bakersfield's Memorial Hospital.
Teri was a lifelong Bakersfield resident. She was a student of North High School. In 2000 Teri married her sweetheart Charles "Chuck" Lowder.
Teri will be fondly remembered as that person who brought others together. Being surrounded by family and friends was her favorite way to spend her time. Her heart was pure gold. Teri is loved, missed and will forever be cherished.
Teri is preceded in death by her son Stephen, father Joseph Toth, grandparents; Joseph & Marie Toth as well as Leo & Agnes Anderson.
Teri is survived by her husband Charles, mother Barbara Williams, Viola Toth, sisters: Deborah Rawlins, Susan Romo, Maura Truitt and their families including 11 nieces/nephews and 14 Great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Chuck asks that a donation be made to the , earmarked for ARDS research.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 24, 2020