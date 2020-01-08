|
TERRENCE (TERRY) BERTRAM EGLAND
November 13, 1944 - December 3, 2019
On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Terrence (Terry) Bertram Egland, loving son, uncle, father, and friend, passed away at age 75.
Terry was born on November 13, 1944, in Eastend, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Weber and Virginia (Bengston) Egland. At the age of 4 he moved from Canada to Bakersfield, California, with his parents and sister, Sandra. Terry grew up on his family's farm on Cottonwood Road, attended Bakersfield schools, and graduated from South High School in 1962. He served in the United States Army from 1966-68 and was stationed in Italy. After his service, Terry received his associate of arts degree from Bakersfield College in 1973.
Terry worked for Egland Lumber, KGET, and ultimately the oil and gas industry prior to his service. After being honorably discharged, Terry returned to the oilfields working for Richfield at the base of the Grapevine and surrounding area, and then spent the rest of his career working on platform Holly off the coast of Goleta, California.
Terry had a passion for traveling, photography, computers, and working with his hands. There was nothing he did not know how to repair or, if need be, construct. The Egland household was also one of the first in the neighborhood to have a home PC in the early 1980s. Terry taught himself how to program and he and his son spent hours of enjoyment exploring the world of computers. He was known for his good humor, friendly and open nature, and generous spirit.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Weber, his mother, Virginia, and his sister, Sandra (Egland) Thomas. He is survived by his son Todd (and Hannah), grandsons, Tristan and Crosby, his niece, Julie (Thomas) Manning, his nephew William Thomas, his girlfriend Donna Czechan, and many close friends and family in the United States and Canada.
Burial of Terry's remains is planned for Eastend, Canada, in the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.