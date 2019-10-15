|
TERRI ANGELA MURRAY
1962 - 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 6, 2019.
Her strength, determination, profound love, infectious laughter and beautiful smile will forever remain in our hearts.
Terri's relentless optimistic outlook on life inspired everyone who knew her. She was brave and courageous and was a warrior to the end. She touched countless lives and was a role model to many.
Terri was born in Delano, California on April 2, 1962. She is the daughter of Mike and Joyce Chapman.
She attended Delano High School, graduated from Cal State University, Bakersfield and earned her Master's degree at La Verne University.
Terri was an Art teacher at Frontier High School, and also taught at Panama Buena Vista School District. She was a talented artist who shared her love of art with students, friends and family. She participated in many art shows as well as the annual via arte' as a sole participant as well as with her students.
She was involved in many activities and loved church, bible study, her sisters in faith and all their times together. She loved to entertain and was always up to try anything new. Her favorite pastime of all was going to the beach.
Terri was loved dearly by her family and was a devoted mother and grandmother (or Amachi as she preferred to be called). They were the light of her life.
Terri is survived by her parents, Mike and Joyce Chapman, children, Samantha (Daniel), Emily and Pete, and step-son, David. Grandchildren Jace, Cora, and soon-to-be Kylie, her brother Dino Chapman (Joni) and Terry Murray, the father of her children and dear friend for 41 years.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, at 1pm at Valley Bible Fellowship, 6228 Coffee Road, Bakersfield, CA.
Celebration of Life will follow at the home of Holly Mell, 7512 Kimberly Ave. Bakersfield, CA.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kesari, Dr. Foshag, Min, Judy, Lucy and all the nurses at John Wayne Cancer Center in Santa Monica, CA. for their wonderful compassionate care as well as Hoffman Hospice staff for their loving care of her.