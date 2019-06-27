|
TERRIE LYNN MCGILL (LESKO)
June 27, 1985 - June 12, 2019
On Wednesday, June 12th, 2019, Terrie Lynn Mcgill (Lesko), beloved mother, daughter, sister, and aunt passed away at the age of thirty-three. Terrie was born on June 27th, 1985 in Bakersfield, CA to Dave Lesko and Tanya Bird. She graduated from West High School in 2003.
Terrie is survived by her two daughters, Jaida and Breanna, and son, Zachary, her parents, Dave and Tanya, her three sisters, Teresa, Samantha and Heather, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Terrie had a passion for cooking for her family and also listening to music. Terrie enjoyed spending her time taking trips to the beach, shopping, and making new friends. All of her friends and family will miss her smile and contagious laughter that could brighten any room. Terrie's memory will forever be in our hearts until we can someday meet again.
A celebration of life for Terrie will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6-8 PM at 413 Hewlett Street, Bakersfield, California.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 27, 2019